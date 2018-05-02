Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 (MN) March 26, 2018

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 March 26, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Chair Jeff Birchem called the meeting to order at 7:12 p.m. Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, and Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, High School Principal Brian Novak, Teacher Nyla O’Connell, and Teacher Emily Pearson Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the Agenda as presented with the following changes to the Consent Agenda: Approval to hire Jeff Birchem as a Jr high umpire for the 2018 Baseball Season was tabled until the April board meeting. Termination of Jenny Stokke, probationary paraprofessional effective April 13th, 2018. District Policy Review/Approval/Adoption of Policies up for Approval of Second Reading #206.2: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/ Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations, #208: Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies. Policies up for Approval of First Reading, #102: Equal Educational Opportunity, #401: Equal Employment Opportunity, #402: Disability Nondiscrimination Policy, #521: Student Disability Nondiscrimination Policy, #522: Students Sex Nondiscrimination, #625: Counseling & Pre-Career and Technical Programs. Adopt Resolution 2017/2018-019 to accept donation from Lakewood Regional Healthcare Foundation. Disposal of obsolete IT equipment. Ellis made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda with all the additions, Birchem seconded, motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there were board presenters. There were none. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any written communications. There was none. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any old business. There was none. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the OCD Contract for January 3, 2018 through January 1, 2019. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the lease agreement with Harmon Properties, LLC. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Birchem, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-017 to accept a $100 donation from American Legion Auxiliary for the BackPack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Trask, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-18 to accept a $500 donation from BOSCH/TSI for the Backpack program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Trask to approve the Second Reading of Policy #206.2: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations; and Policy #208: Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Trask, Second by Lyon to approve the First Reading of Policies #102: Equal Educational Opportunity, #401: Equal Employment Opportunity, #402: Disability Nondiscrimination Policy, #521: Student Disability Nondiscrimination Policy, #522: Students Sex Nondiscrimination, #625: Counseling & Pre-Career and Technical Programs. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-019 to accept a $3,000 donation from Lakewood Regional Healthcare Foundation for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Birchem, Second by Ellis to approve the disposal of obsolete IT equipment. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business. There was none. There being no further business before the Board, Chair Birchem at adjourned the meeting at 7:23 P.M. Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish May 2, 2018