GMR robotics participates in World Champioships

The Greenbush-Middle River Gator Robotics team’s charter bus pulled away from DRB Fabrication in Greenbush just before 6:30 am, as the sun was rising on April 24, and drove down the road to make the 17-hour journey to the FIRST Robotics World Championship at the Cobo Center in Detroit, April 25-28.

Despite not advancing as far as they wanted, the Gator Robotics team members enjoyed the experience for various reasons, including the chance to see and meet up with some familiar and new faces from near and far. Having returned home on Sunday, April 29, some Gator senior team members shared a few words about the experience.

At the World Championship, the Gators, team #5172, competed in the 67-team Tesla Division. The Gators finished with a 6-4 record in the qualification rounds. Then, it came time for the championship rounds and alliance selection.

Team #1712, Dawgma from Ardmore, Pa., the captain of the sixth alliance, selected the Gators as an alliance partner, an invite the Gators accepted. Team #1712 also selected Team #5567, Code Red Robotics, from Milan, Mich., as the other alliance partner, and chose Team#1506, Metal Muscle from Flint, Mich., as a back-up team.

In the quarterfinals, the Gator team’s alliance would face off against an alliance made up of Team #2590, Nemesis, from Robbinsville, N.J., Team #2614, Mountaineer Area RoboticS (MARS), from Morgantown, W. Va., and Team #708, Hatters Robotics, from Horsham, Pa.. The Gator alliance would fall in the best-of-three series by scores of 466-358 and 429-337 to see its World Championship run come to an end.