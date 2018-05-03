Tri-County team wins Area 1 Envirothon, advances to state

On April 25, Tri-County High School sent four teams of students to compete at the Area 1 Envirothon held at Lake Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge.

The four teams competed in five categories (Forestry, Aquatics, Wildlife, Soils, and Current Events), along with being judged for a group presentation on the current event topic: Managed grazing of cattle in Minnesota.

Each of the categories consists of a 25 question test that might ask the teams to identify an animal from its fur, or identify an aquatic insect, or to identify layers of soil, or to know how to use a compass. Teams are graded on their tests and their presentation.

This year, the team of Sara Wollin, Sarah Budziszewski, Brita Swenson, Beau Spilde, and Tucker Krantz proved to be a winning combination as they won the Area 1 Envirothon and advanced to the State Envirothon, which will be held at Shetek Lutheran Ministries at Lake Shetek State Park near Slayton, MN.

This is the third Area 1 championship for Sara, Sarah, and Brita, along with the second championship for Beau.

