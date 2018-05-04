Eleanor A. Kostrzewski, 79, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2018. Eleanor Alvina Sjoblom, the daughter of Alvin R. and Clara M (England) Sjoblom, was born September 17, 1938, in Karlstad, MN. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Bethel Lutheran Church. She attended school in Strandquist and graduated class of 1956. In 1955 she met her life long dance partner the man that became her world, Adolph Stanley Kostrzewski. On October 6, 1956, at Florian, MN, they joined hands in holy matrimony and became one. The couple lived near Florian, MN, for a few years starting a family that grew and grew: Kenneth, Carolyn (Wayne) Mcadoo, Tammie (David) Johnson, Terri. In the early 60’s, they moved to South Saint Paul, then to Inver Grove Heights, adding more children: Tracy, Shannon and Brad (friend Stephanie). Eleanor took pride in her family and her children along with Adolph. They helped many young people. Eleanor loved staying home teaching her children to cook, clean, garden and bake. Her buttermilk donut recipe will be carried on and her wonderful Thanksgiving dinners will always be remembered. Eleanor loved being outside camping, fishing, snowmobiling, having flowers, having chickens in the yard and going on trips. You could always find her and Adolph on the dance floor. She was a member of Old Emanuel Lutheran Church of Inver Grove Heights and the Woman’s American Legion at Saint Paul Park. Eleanor was diagnosed December 28, 2016, with stage 4 cancer. She fought with everything she had for 14 months with Adolph always by her side. She lived life to the fullest traveling to Texas for her last winter. Eleanor passed away at her home on Babcock Trail with Adolph and children at her side on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 6:28 p.m. Eleanor will be truly missed by her husband Adolph of 62 years, 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Sister Adrine (Vance) Lefrooth, brother Arlyn (Carol) Simmonson and several others. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Vernon Sjoblom, one Grandson Jessi Kostrzewski and several others. Services were held Friday April 20, 2018, at Old Emanuel Lutheran Church and laid to rest in the church cemetery just a block from her and Alolph’s family home on Babcock Trail. Casket bearers were her grandsons. Rest in peace Mom, till we meet again.