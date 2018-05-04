Enbridge holds open house at Hallock

Enbridge held an open house in Hallock on April 24, as part of an ongoing series of community meetings. The meetings were intended to share information with the public about the pipelines.

Visitors could visit with engineers and technicians at various stations around the room on the topics of environmental, types of oil, emergency planning, maintenance, Line 3 replacement, and 811 “Call Before you Dig.”

“We’re hosting this meeting to talk about our operations and how we’re keeping the communities near our pipelines safe,” said Becky Haase, Senior Advisor on Community Engagement.

The goal is to hold a meeting in every county touched by the pipeline in the Lake Head system, which covers Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and New York, over the next few years.

