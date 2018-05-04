Gator Clay Busters take aim at another “fun” season

The “pop, pop, pop” sounds have returned to the Greenbush Trap Club this spring, as the Gator Clay Busters kicked off another season and another opportunity to not only take out clay pigeons, but also take in a good time.

Gator Clay Buster Head Coach Luke Novacek and some of his shooters talked about the sport during the team’s first of five competition weeks completed last week. One can find these participants’ weekly results in The Tribune.

Beginning his sixth year as Head Coach of the program and loving the sport of shooting, Novacek looks forward to providing another option for those who are and are not involved in other sports.

“Some kids may not be good at sports, but this is a different type of sport where they might strive in it,” Novacek said. “… It offers a chance. It’s just something different. I’m not saying it’s not physical. Trap (shooting) is a mental game. Like I tell the kids, you’re your own worst enemy out there. Just like golf, you’re going to beat yourself up just because.”

The team has 45 participants out this spring season, placing it in Class 5A Conference Two with Austin High School, Mounds View High School, St. Francis High School, Tri-United High School, Worthington High School, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School.

Besides Novacek, other coaches leading this 45-member team include: Josh Kern, Tara Kern, Shelly Kern, Larry Kern, Simon Kern, Bryce Evans, Seth Evans, Rodney Truscinski, Robert Truscinski, Earl Wiskow, Brian Lane, and Elias Jacobson. As Novacek explained, he’s known as the head coach and main contact for the team, but he considers all the coaches on equal standing.

As for those participants, eighth grade Gator Clay Busters Tessany Bertilrud, beginning her second season on the team, and Jacey Wojchowski, starting her first, both said they joined the sport because it sounded fun.

“I’ve always wanted to see if I could shoot clay pigeons,” Wojchowski said.