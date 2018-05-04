Lorraine Prosser, 97, of Halma, Minnesota passed away at Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, North Dakota on Tuesday morning, April 10, 2018. Lorraine Olson was born April 13, 1920 in Jupiter Township near Lake Bronson the daughter of Ephraim and Hulda (Rydberg) Olson. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith at East Emmaus Church. Lorraine attended North School District 14, in Jupiter Township. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. On June 15, 1941 she was united in marriage to Waymen Prosser at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma, with Pastor Kluver presiding. To this union three children were born, Lynette, Waivel and Mark. Lorraine was clerk of Pelan Township Board for many years. . She loved quilting and for many years quilted with the Eidsvold ladies. She also enjoyed visiting neighbors, playing smear, whist and attending old time dances. Lorraine is survived by her children, Lynette (Wayne) Pederson, Lake Oswego, OR, Waivel (Jim) Johanneck, Red Lake Falls, MN and Mark (Carol) Prosser, Halma, MN; eight grandchildren, Tamra (Brett) Pyrtle, St. Paul, MN, Carey (Virginia) Pederson, Tualatin, OR, Kristin (Sean) Merkel, Plymouth, MN, Shannon (Ron) French, Glenwood, MN, Dean (Martha) Johanneck, Portland, OR, Greg (Christy) Johanneck, Red Lake Falls, MN, Dr. Rachel (Timothy Forward) Prosser, Minneapolis and Ross Prosser, Minneapolis; eight great grandchildren, Nicole (Shawn) Rupp, Brandon French, Abigail, Garrett and Daisey Johanneck, Amanda and Dallas Merkel and Julian Forward; a great great grandchild, Olivia Rupp; brother, Roger (Joyce) Olson, Baxter, MN, sister, Mercedes Larson, Oro Valley, AZ; sister-in-law, Doris Olson, Karlstad and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Waymen of 67 years; brother, Wallace Olson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Amos Larson, May and Chris Davis, Oscar Sanner, Agnes and Bert Germundson, Lillian Germundson, Elmer and Pearl Erickson, Leslie and Jennie Prosser, Archie and Kathryn Prosser, Harry and Clara Prosser, Charles and Gertrude Prosser and Lawrence and Joydice Prosser. Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in First Lutheran Church, Karlstad, Minnesota. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Caitlin Jensen, presiding; Rev. Gary Halverson, words of remembrance; Kirstin Olson, organist. Honorary pall bearers will be Lorraine’s grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN.