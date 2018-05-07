Christopher LeRoy William Johnson (Finneman) 20

Christopher LeRoy William Johnson (Finneman) age 20 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Christopher L.W. Johnson the son of Christopher Finneman and Casey May Johnson was born on May 27, 1997 in Grand Forks, ND. He attended Central High School, Grand Forks and worked many different jobs, with hopes of going to college one day. He enjoyed listening to any type of music and writing his own songs. He enjoyed basketball. Christopher enjoyed spending time with his daughter Leila, close friends and family.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Casey M. Johnson (Ivan); daughter, Leila Johnson; brothers, Alex Nelson, Logan Honkola, Jordan Dietz; aunt, Nichole J. Johnson; uncle, Chris Lillico; grandparents, Todd and Debbie Johnson, Kathy Finneman; cousins, Blake, Aiden Lillico, and Ayanna Finneman. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, LeRoy Finneman and his father, Christopher Finneman.

We ask that you wear the Color Blue in Christopher’s Memory.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Augustana Lutheran Church, 520 University Ave., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Augusta

Inurnment: Memorial Park North Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota