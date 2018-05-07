Donald K. Robb, 90, of Grand Forks, ND died Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Oakcrest, Woodside Village, Grand Forks, ND.

Donald Robb was born January 30, 1928 in Watertown, SD the son of Frank and Elsie (Walhowe) Robb. He grew up in Canada and moved to Roseau, MN. He married Imogene “Genie” Kulas in Grafton, ND on November 26, 1958. They moved to Grand Forks where he worked for Dealers Manufacturing where he was a truck driver. He then worked for John Deere, Electro Lux and then Dakota Express as a Truck driver and warehouse foreman.

He is survived by 2 sons, Larry (Debbie) Robb of Gonvick, ND, Ronald Robb of Alexander, MN, 2 grandchildren, Ryan Lane and Keith Robb, sister Beth Weaver of Thief River Falls, MN and special friend Shirley Cordts of Grand Forks, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Genie on April 21, 2008, 6 bothers and 1 sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested.

Graveside Service: 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

