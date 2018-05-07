Marion Harriet (O’Connell) Hahn, 81, Grand Forks, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Marion, the daughter of James and Hazel Helen (Shurr) O’Connell was born February 16, 1937 on her grandparent’s farm in Glenburn, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm at Leeds, North Dakota. Marion married Gerald E. Hahn, Sr. on September 11, 1953 at Minnewaukan, ND. They had four children, Wanda, Gerald, Jr., Jeff, and Randy. Marion was a proud Army wife and loved the “family” of the military. She received her GED after having 4 children while the family was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. They lived in Texas, California, Panama, and Washington for their first 24 years of marriage during Gerald’s military service. They moved to Grand Forks in 1972 following Gerald’s honorable discharge from the Army. She started working at Valley Memorial Home as a CNA, a position she continued until retiring after 26 years of service. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hahn, Sr. who died October 8, 2008; brothers, Eddie and Joe; sister, Helen Montgomery; and a daughter, Wanda Murphy.

She is survived by her children, Gerald, Jr. (Pam), Grand Forks; Jeff (Debbie), East Grand Forks, MN, and Randy (Diana), Park River, ND; grandchildren, Rachael Murphy , Patrick Murphy, Washington; Emily (Paul) Sauvageau, Grand Forks, Trevor Hahn, Grand Forks, Dustin Hahn (Anna Sjol), Dennis Hahn (Amber Gajeski), East Grand Forks, Jeremy (Shannon) Hahn, Loganville, GA, Josh (Kayla) Hahn, Brainerd, MN; Jameson Hahn and Destinee Hahn, Park River, ND; great grandchildren, Zoey, Parker, Aubrey, Maxine, Lucille, Jolene; siblings, Agnes Schewe, Liz Sweet, Karen Krom, Dwight O’ Connell, Debbie Herman. Special Friend, Janet Gadaire.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Minnewaukan Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred to Altru Cardio-Pulmonary Rehab, or the Grand Forks Veterans Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com