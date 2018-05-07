Schools in Kittson plan spring concerts

Tri-County School

On Wednesday, May 9, the Tri-County School 6-12th grade band and 7-12th grade choir will perform at 7 p.m., starting with the choir in the small gym and finishing with the band in the large gym.

Lancaster School

The Lancaster School High School Band and Choir will hold a spring concert on Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. in the West Gym.

The Lancaster Elementary will hold its spring concert on Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m. in the West Gym.

Heritage Christian School’s Elementary Spring program will be on Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m.