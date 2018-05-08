Bernard Roy Dostal, 81

Bernard Roy Dostal passed into eternal rest on May 1, 2018, in Fargo, ND.

Bernard was born on October 9, 1936, to Norbert and Helen (Kukowski) Dostal at the homeplace of his grandparents Albin and Julia Dostal in Skagen Township of rural Badger. He attended District 23 country school until the eighth grade, and high school in Badger, graduating in 1954.

He enrolled into Hanson Auto School in Fargo and worked briefly as an auto mechanic at the Ford garages in Morris and Roseau, MN. Bernard enlisted in the Air Force National Guard and served from 1960 to 1966. He completed his basic training program in San Antonio, TX, then served his regular guard duty at Hector Air Force Base in Fargo, ND.

On November 26, 1966, Bernard and Lois Meier of Badger were united in holy matrimony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bernard’s lifelong vocation was farming, beginning with helping his parents work the farm. He raised sheep in his younger years, and did custom sheep shearing. Along with his brother Jim, they continued to develop and grow their dairy and small grains businesses. He loved all aspects of farming, and had an eye for the land. He spent years working on land improvements, such as clearing trees, removing rocks, and water drainage. Bernard was always trying to improve dairy herd and crop productions. Bernard very much enjoyed visiting and sharing his farming stories. He often talked of working with his grandparents, parents, and his uncle Ted. In a lot of ways, he followed the first pioneers, farming with horses, then with small tractors. In his later years, he got to know big horse-powered tractors with GPS guidance systems. He remained living on the farm until the end.

He will be remembered for being a man of devout faith, and being an active member of the St. Mary’s Parish community. He will also be remembered for his hard work ethic and generosity, and was always eager to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.

Bernard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois, their six children: Dan (Shannon) Dostal of Greenbush, Jon Dostal of Badger, Angela Dostal of Edina, Anthony (Dar) Dostal of Roscoe, IL, Holly (Christo) Vladimirov of London, England, and Bennet Dostal of Hoffman, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bernard is also survived by sisters Margaret Kuznia, Julianna Kuznia, Edwardine (John) Szklarski, and Lillian (Mike) Kuznia, and brother James (Kathy) Dostal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Virginia Szklarski, and brothers-in-law Chester Szklarski, Eugene Kuznia, and Hilary Kuznia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer/vigil service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Badger.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com