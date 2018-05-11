GMR Board closes Middle River building

After combining the Greenbush and Middle River Districts into one district and housing students at both of its sites for just over 25 years, the Greenbush-Middle River School District will now house all if its students in one building beginning the next school term.

At a May 7 public hearing in Middle River, the GMR Board approved, by a 5-2 vote, to close the Middle River building. Board members Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, and Carrie Jo Howard approved the motion, and board members Joe Melby and Laurie Stromsodt voted against the motion.

The board cited declining enrollment, 0-5 census data that doesn’t project increased enrollment, a projected budget deficit, and the “need to restructure the educational services” that the district provides as reasons behind the decision.

In 1992, the district had a total enrollment of 608 students. Since then, the enrollment has steadily declined. In 2002, the district had 465 students enrolled and in 2011 the district had 403 enrolled. The enrollment increased and peaked in 2012 to 436, but since then has declined. At the beginning of this school term, the district had 325 students and as of April 12, 2018, had 318 students enrolled, equal to just under a 47% decrease in enrollment from 2002.

Board member Carrie Jo Howard mentioned this enrollment decline, adding how people don’t talk about the single digit classrooms the district has. According to latest enrollment numbers, the district has four single digit class sizes. She added how the board has a responsibility to all taxpayers.

Based on the 0-5 census numbers in Roseau, Marshall, and Kittson counties, the enrollment will continue to decrease. By the 2022-23 school year, the district’s enrollment is projected to be 279, based on these census numbers. GMR district resident Michelle Kern addressed this issue when she mentioned how people just are not having as many children anymore.

As for the deficit, the district is facing a projected deficit of $518,221. According to earlier reports in The Tribune, the school auditor Eide Bailly reported that the school would be in statutory debt in three to four years.