Greenbush-Middle River 2018 Prom

The Greenbush-Middle River School hosted its 2018 Prom titled “From This Moment On” on May 5 from the GMR High School in Greenbush. The day began with a dinner and entertainment event, followed by the Grand March at 8 pm. The students then enjoyed a dance at the school and later an After Prom event, including food, beverages, games, prizes, and other activities, into the early morning hours of the next day at the new city-county shop in Greenbush. Here are some photos capturing some of these events. For complete couple photos, watch for a GMR Prom sponsor page in an upcoming issue of The Tribune.