Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
On the home stretch to Minnesota Fishing Opener May 12th. Ice continues to break up, float around and melt on the lake. Much like 2014 with a late ice off walleyes were stacked in shallows and Rainy River/Four Mile Bay. Most anglers on opener will be bouncing a jig and frozen shiner off bottom. Pike season is on fire right now. Pike tournament last weekend yielded 34 pike over 40 inches for 2 days. A big smelt laid on bottom, trolling crankbaits and buzz baits are all options to catch this big girls.Rainy River is looking to be the go to spot for Minnesota Fishing opener as walleyes of all sizes will be looking to feast after spawning late. Sturgeon fishing catch and release May 8 – 15. Water clarity should be in good shape come opener.Up at the NW Angle… Ice is disappearing and is clear around the Angle Inlet area for a few miles. Look for more open water to open up each day with warmer temperatures early in the week and rain in the forecast. Much like the south shore anglers will be using a jig and a minnow along shore lines. A complete list of lodging, fishing packages, how to’s, and info for spring fishing are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com.