Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the home stretch to Minnesota Fishing Opener May 12th. Ice continues to break up, float around and melt on the lake. Much like 2014 with a late ice off walleyes were stacked in shallows and Rainy River/Four Mile Bay. Most anglers on opener will be bouncing a jig and frozen shiner off bottom. Pike season is on fire right now. Pike tournament last weekend yielded 34 pike over 40 inches for 2 days.

A b

ig smelt laid on bottom, trolling crankbaits and buzz baits are all options to catch this big girls.