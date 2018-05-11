Senator Johnson secures funding for University of Minnesota Crookston renovations

(St. Paul-MN) The University of Minnesota Crookston might have some money for campus renovations soon thanks in part to funding included in Senate Bonding proposal, released May 9. The Senate Proposal authorizes $3.2 million in capital funding to for renovations of Owen and Dowell Halls.

“Owen and Dowell Halls were designed and built back before the campus had such significant research mission. The current facilities are in dire need of repurposing to create a functional modern classroom and lab space,” said Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks). “Having visited the facilities on multiple occasions, I’ve seen how cramped and terribly outdated some of these labs are for researchers and students. I’ve also seen what the UofM Crookston has proposed to do with a little capital support and I’m excited for them to have the opportunity to transform these spaces into better educational environments. I only hope the governor will now sign it.”

The current buildings are starting to show their age as the 1950s era construction struggles to support students today. With the lower quality construction, the University has struggled primarily with the aging HVAC systems in these buildings. Overall maintenance costs are starting to rise to the point where a full renovation makes sense.

With the funds the University of Crookston will be able to accomplish work on the following renovations: