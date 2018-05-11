Tri-County hosts mock accident and rescue

Tri-County School hosted a mock accident on Friday, May 4 with the help of Karlstad Fire, Tri-County EMS, Kittson County Sheriff’s Department and Valley Med Air Service from Roseau. For the first time, this year Tri-County offered an Emergency Medical Responders (EMR) course for seniors. Four of our senior students enrolled in the program with the hopes of becoming First Responders. We are proud of Tucker Krantz, Cailtyn Peterson, Ali Undeberg and Brita Swenson for successfully completing the mock accident, and for participating in this course. This mock accident was an important part of their training, but also allowed them to work with local emergency crews who also used this as a training exercise.

All 6-12th grade students were able to watch. They observed the entire process, from when Dispatch first called crews to the scene, as crews arrived and assessed the situation, to how they removed victims from the accident and treated them. They also were able to watch as one victim was loaded into the helicopter and transported by Valley Med Air Service.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!