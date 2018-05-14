ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID 2018 CITY PROJECT NO. 2 MASTER LIFT STATION REHABILITATION EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA Sealed bids for the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, will be received by David Murphy, City Administrator at the City Hall in the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota until 10:00 a.m. June 7, 2018 at which time and place they will be opened and read aloud. The bids will then be tabulated and considered at the next regular City Council meeting on, June 19, 2018. The Information for Bids, Form of Contract, Form of Bid, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following: City Hall Office of Widseth City of East Grand Forks Smith Nolting & Associates, Inc. 600 Demers Avenue Consulting Engineers East Grand Forks, MN 56721 1600 Central Ave. N.E. East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721 Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.wsn.us.com by clicking on Bidding Documents in the upper righthand corner or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #5721409 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30.00. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from Cadd/Engineering Supply (CES). Please contact CES’s Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing, payment, and any questions. If you choose a paper copy you will get addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs The plan holders list and bid results will be posted on the Widseth Smith Nolting website, www.widsethsmithnolting.com. The work to be done on this project “2018 City Project No. 2 – Master Lift Station Rehabilitation”, shall consist of the following estimated major items. 1 LS – Bypass Pumping and Piping, 1 LS – Remove and Replace 18” Magnetic Flow Meter, 1 LS – Remove and Replace Ductile Iron Pipe and Fittings, 2668 SF – Surface Sand Blast and Preparation, 2668 SF – Concrete Repair, 2668 SF – Epoxy Coating System. The work on this project is required to be started within 10 days after the Notice to Proceed is given to the Contractor and such work is required to be completed by September 15, 2018. The bids will be awarded based upon the lowest, responsible and responsive bidder. The project is to be paid for in cash. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the City Administrator and accompanied by a certified check, bid bond or cashier’s check, payable to the City Administrator in the sum of at least five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, such deposit or check or amount of Bidder’s Bond to be forfeited to the municipality in the event that the successful bidder shall fail to enter into a contract awarded to him in accordance with the terms of his bid. Bids shall be marked as to indicate: Name of Bidder: “Bid on 2018 City Project No. 2 – Master Lift Station Rehabilitation” to be opened 10:00 a.m. June 7, 2018. “A contractor responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the city a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” (Form C-452) “The term ‘responsible contractor’ as used in this solicitation document means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” “Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded the construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project.” “A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall render the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement.” “A prime contractor shall submit to the city copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors of any tier pursuant to Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3, clause 7.” The City of East Grand Forks reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 60 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof and to reject any bid, or bids, or all bids and to waive any irregularities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the open thereof. By Order of the City Council David Murphy, City Administrator 600 Demers Avenue East Grand Forks, MN 5672 (May 16 & 23, 2018)