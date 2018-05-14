Glen Hendrickson, 86

Glen Hendrickson passed away on May 6, 2018, surrounded by loved ones at his home in rural Greenbush, MN, at the age of 86 years and 27 days. Glen Thomas Hendrickson was born April 9, 1932, on the family farm in Barnett Township, Greenbush, MN to Tom & Hulda (Miller) Hendrickson. He was baptized in the Lutheran Faith and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. He grew up there and attended Greenbush School. He served in the U.S. Army in 1952 & 1953. Glen was united in marriage to Loretta Dembiczak on September 17, 1955. They lived at the family homestead east of Greenbush where they farmed and raised their children. He was a farmer his entire life. Glen’s favorite pastime was visiting with friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling & driving around watching for deer. He took pride working with his apple trees and raspberry bushes. He especially enjoyed spending time loving his children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Loretta of 62 years; 4 children: Glennette (Myron) Lee of Badger, MN, Denise (Randy) Bauer of Warroad, MN, Lonnie (Kelly) Hendrickson of Greenbush, MN, and Shannon (Cecelia) Hendrickson of Greenbush, MN. 9 Grandchildren: Tracy Bakke (Skooter Thompson), Shane (Natasha) Lee, Cory (Carly) Bauer, Cody Bauer (Lana Kelly), Lindsey (Kevin) Cota, Arrial, Thomas, JaDen & Jorden Hendrickson. 8 Great-grandchildren: Kolby & Blayze Thompson, Peyton & Shelby Lee, Aaron, Hailey & Connor Cota, Emma Burkel. Sisters: Harriet Froemke of Seattle, WA & Gail (Alen) Sczepanski of Argyle, MN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother: Thorphan Hendrickson, 2 sisters: Bev Penas & Ruby Mekash, 2 nephews: Major Gary Mekash & Tom Hendrickson, 1 sister-in-law: Tanya Dembiczak, and 4 brothers-in-law: Ferdie Froemke, Julius Janson, Ernie Mekash & Duane Penas. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, May 12 at 10 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush, with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. The organist was Linda Sovde and Jody Kirkeide was the vocalist. The Readers were his grandchildren. Pallbearers were Shane Lee, Cody & Cory Bauer, JaDen, Thomas & Jorden Hendrickson. Military Honors were provided by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush. Burial was in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Greenbush. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Gieseke Funeral Chapel