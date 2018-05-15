Baudette (MN) Public Hearing Notice

Public Hearing Notice As per Ordinance #1306, Variances and Appeals, this is notice of a public hearing to be held on May 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Baudette City Council Chambers located at 106 Main Street West, Baudette. A variance application has been received from the Baudette Housing Authority for a variance from Section 1306 of the City of Baudette Zoning Ordinance, to allow the applicant to construct a multi-family residential structure—less than the required 20 fee—from the side lot line in an R-5 District described as: Lots Seven (7) through Twelve (12), Block Two (4), Second Addition to Baudette, according to the plat thereof Written and verbal responses must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 3:30 p.m. on May 29, 2018. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218-634-1850.