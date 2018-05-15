Lake of the Woods County (MN)Board Proceedings/April 24, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS APRIL 24, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Ken Moorman, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Williams Senior Citizens, Federal Boat and Water Grant and HRDC Apartment Complex, MOA- Lake of the Woods and Soil and Water. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of April 10, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $9,431.96, Commissioners Warrants $2,278.24, Commissioners Warrants $10,681.83, Commissioners Warrants $35.00. PAUL COLSON-Paul and Karen Colson, owners of Jake’s Resort discussed the issue of vehicles parking on County Road 333 causing blocking of the road. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson stated that they could put in a large culvert to accommodate parking. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:20 a.m. and reconvened at 10:25 a.m. SNOWMOBILE TRAILS Drifters Club Randy Orton and Mariah Mollberg representing the Drifters club met with the board and reviewed the 2017-2018 Snowmobile Trails Maintenance and Grooming and informed the board that there is major work to be done on a bridge located in Hay Creek. Northwest Angle Edge Riders Northwest Angle Edge Riders member Joe Laurin met with the board and reviewed the 2017-2018 Snowmobile Trails Maintenance and Grooming and informed the board that they did build a shed for the snowmobile trails equipment. Resolutions-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and moved for adoption: Resolution No. 18-04-02, Sponsorship of Snowmobile Trails Assistance Program BE IT RESOLVED, that Lake of the Woods County will act as the legal sponsor for an application for funding to the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resource for Big Traverse maintenance of snowmobile trail managed by Lake of the Woods Drifters. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that upon approval of its application by the state, the Lake of the Woods County may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above referenced project and that it will comply with all applicable laws and regulations as stated in the agreement. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that County Auditor-Treasurer, Lorene Hanson is hereby authorized to serve as the fiscal agent for the above referenced project. The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and moved for adoption: Resolution No. 18-04-03, Sponsorship of Snowmobile Trails Assistance Program BE IT RESOLVED, that Lake of the Woods County will act as the legal sponsor for an application for funding to the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for Border Trails maintenance of snowmobile trail managed by Lake of the Woods Drifters. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that upon approval of its application by the state, the Lake of the Woods County may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above referenced project and that it will comply with all applicable laws and regulations as stated in the agreement. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that County Auditor-Treasurer, Lorene Hanson is hereby authorized to serve as the fiscal agent for the above referenced project. Resolutions The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and moved for adoption: Resolution No. 18-04-04-Sponsorship of Snowmobile Trails Assistance Program BE IT RESOLVED, that Lake of the Woods County will act as the legal sponsor for an application for funding to the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resource for NW Angle Islands maintenance of snowmobile trails managed by Northwest Angle Edge Riders Club. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that upon approval of its application by the state, the Lake of the Woods County may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above referenced project and that it will comply with all applicable laws and regulations as stated in the agreement. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that County Auditor-Treasurer, Lorene Hanson is hereby authorized to serve as the fiscal agent for the above referenced project. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the grade adjustment for Part-time Deputy Sheriff Craig Severs to grade 13, points 288, wage $24.06 per hour effective May 6, 2018. Resolution The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and moved for adoption: A Resolution Authorizing the Federal Boating Safety Supplement Grant Agreement, Resolution 18-04-05, WHEREAS, under the provisions of M.S. § 84.026 Subd. 1 the State is empowered to enter into this grant; the Sheriff of each county is required to carry out the provisions for recreational boating safety promulgated by the Commissioner. WHEREAS, the allocation of funds by the Commissioner to assist in the funding of specific items for recreational boating safety. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chairman, Auditor and Sheriff are hereby authorized to execute the Federal Boating Safety Supplement Grant Agreement, for the period of March 15, 2018 through August 31, 2018 in the amount of $4,812.00. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE-WALT SCRIBNER-RESOLUTION NO. 18-04-01 WHEREAS: Walt Scribner has served for Lake of the Woods County Maintenance Department since February 7, 2005; WHEREAS: Walt has retired from Lake of the Woods County effective April 30, 2018; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Walt for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval to advertise, interview and hire a Deputy Accountant at grade 9 and to advertise, interview and hire an Inspector. Tim informed the board that he will use a tier approach for the Inspectors position if the applicant(s) do not have four (4) years of experience, which then would start at grade 9 and move to grade 12 after completing the years of experience required. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire a Deputy Accountant at grade 9, step 1. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire an Inspector, with the tier option if applicant(s) do not have the requirements of four (4) years of experience at grade 9 and when years of experience are fulfilled move to grade 12. VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of three (3) boxes of Veteran Grave Markers not to exceed $6,000 from the Veterans account. HEADWATER REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION(HRDC) HRDC Operations Director, Mary Thompson met with the board to review the Baudette Housing Apartment Complex. The board asked if this project falls within the bidding process and Mary informed the board the Contractor does the bidding and makes sure it is done within the Public Entity. The board will make the final decision of the County contribution at the next meeting County Board meeting on May 8, 2018. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 12:20 p.m. and reconvened at 1:25 p.m. LAND AND WATER PLANNING Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board requesting approval for the Memorandum of Agreement between Lake of the Woods Soil and Water Conservation District and Lake of the Woods County to work cooperatively to implement conservation practices to benefit water and soil resources. The MN DNR and Natural Resources Conservation Service, the SWCD submitted and received a FY 18 Clean Water Fund competitive grant from BWSR for $378,000 to minimize channel erosion in the Bostic watershed, which requires a match of up to $75,000. Josh informed the board that the SWCD approved this competitive grant. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the Clean Water Fund competitive grant from BWSR for $378,000 with match of up to $75,000.00 and authorize Chairman Arnesen to sign. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$18,837.04-Road & Bridge-$17,259.55-County Devlp. -$1,200.00- Joint Ditch- $10,483.44 -Solid Waste-$19,873.60-EDA-$915.97-Taxes&Penalties-$110.00. The consensus of the board was to transfer the county’s contribution for short-term disability insurance to an additional contribution towards employee’s life insurance. Election Plan-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Electronic Voting System Plan as presented. Audit Findings-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson informed the board of Audit Findings from the State Auditors, which consisted mostly of reporting issue from exhibits to notes in the financial reports. DITCH AUTHORITY-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson discussed JD 28. They informed the board that they are waiting to hear back from Attorney, Kurt Deter. Commissioner Hasbargen inquired about the status of Lester Boomgaarden petition. Tim informed the board that they have met with Lester Boomgaarden. PETITION-County Auditor/Treasurer informed the board that they received a Petition for abandonment for Joint Ditch 36 with Beltrami County and the MN DNR. Commissioner Moorman and Hasbargen will attend this meeting on June 5, 2018. SHERIFF-County Sheriff, Gary Fish informed the board that they will need to meet to discuss the recent Jail Inspection. The board placed this on the agenda for a work session after the Board meeting on May 8, 2018. CLOSED SESSION -Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 2:23 p.m. and open the closed session pursuant to MN Stat. 13D.03.Subd. 1(b)-union negotiations. Members present: Commissioner Arnesen, Moorman, Hasbargen, Waibel and Nordlof. Also, present: Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 2:58 p.m. and open the regular session. UNION DISCUSSION-The board discussed employee wages. No action taken. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 3:23 p.m. 

Attest: May 8, 2018 
County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson 
Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen