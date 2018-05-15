Orris Duane Thureen, 86

Orris Duane Thureen, age 86, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at his home.

Orris (Mattson) Thureen was born on October 18, 1931, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late Oliver Mattson and Amanda Morrison. He grew up north of East Grand Forks, MN, and went to country school and then went to the Northwest School of Agriculture, graduating in 1950. Afterwards, he worked for Bill Murray Trucking. On September 21, 1952, Orris was married to Beverly Fladland in rural East Grand Forks, MN. He served in the US Army overseas during the Korean War with the 655th Transportation Company. When he returned stateside, he and Bev made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, and he worked for Cliff Hagen Farms for 55 years until his retirement in 2011. Throughout his life Orris was an active member of the Jaycees, Lions, VFW and his church; serving in various capacities.

Orris is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Beverly Thureen of East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Diane Thureen of East Grand Forks, MN; sons, Scott (Alana) Thureen of Lakeville, MN, and Dean Thureen of Avondale, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harley Thureen and daughter-in-law Sheri Thureen.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am ~ Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: South Bethany Cemetery ~ Rural East Grand Forks, MN

