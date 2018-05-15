Shirley Ann Hansen (Stallmo), 72, with her family by her side went to be with our Lord, Thursday, May 3, 2018. She was born on April 28, 1946 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Gunder and Alice (Anderson) Stallmo. She was raised in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Tracy Chelette, sister; Gloria Kaste, brothers; Robert and Howard Stallmo.

She is survived by her son; Jerry Pettis, daughters; Lori (Michael) King, Lisa (Paul) Niedens, Christine Bailey, grandchildren; DJ Bailey, Noah Pettis, Taylor, Sara, Emma, and Sam Niedens, Amber and Krystal King. She is also survived by two siblings; brothers Sherman and Joel Stallmo, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life is planned for Monday May 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Cochran Chapel of the Roses, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS.

In Lieu of flowers you may send a memorial to Starkey, a community-based nonprofit in Sedgwick County serving people with disabilities. 4500 W. Maple St. Wichita, KS 67209.

Our Mom,

A Beautiful person inside and out who had a love for Jesus and Angels. She was funny, adored children, and babies. She often enjoyed watching nature. She loved funny jokes, especially “Ole and Lena”, old classic movies, and of course her Disney movies. Scrabble was her favorite game to play. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, which was never short of delicious, especially (potato salad, and coleslaw).

“Until We Meet Again. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will. Due to the fact that you’re no longer here, will always cause us pain but you’re forever in our hearts until we meet again.” – Author Unknown

We will love and miss you forever.