Gerane Nelson, 90, of Lancaster, Minnesota, passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock early Saturday morning, May 12, 2018. Gerane Serena Ingebretson was born February 23, 1928, in the Lancaster Depot to Ernest and Isabelle (Isaacson) Ingebretson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Gerane’s father worked as a depot agent and the family lived in several communities while she was growing up. They eventually returned to Lancaster and Gerane attended school there. On August 13, 1945, she married Hubert A. Nelson at Hallock, Minnesota. They lived in North Carolina for a short time while Hubert was in the service and later settled near Orleans and began farming. Gerane was a member of Sion Lutheran Church and was active in WELCA. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Homemakers Club, and enjoyed mixed league bowling. Gerane was an excellent cook and was also known for her embroidery, handwork, and quilting at the church. Hubert passed away on April 6, 1995. Family members include her children: Doug (Candy) Nelson, Barb (Ken) Peterson, Mark (Renee) Nelson, all of Lancaster, and Betty (Doug) Mackay, Noyes, MN; 12 grandchildren, Scott Nelson, Heidi Olsonawski, Tracy Coffield, Tiffany Sjostrand, Melanie McGlynn, Michael Peterson, Tim Peterson, Ryan Nelson, Matt Nelson, Amy Getz, Andrea Mackay and Allison Mackay; 26 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Berntson, Kulm, ND, as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Merle; step father, Dennis Swanson; brothers, Raymond and LeRoy, and a sister, Aldora. Funeral services were scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Rev. Greg Isaacson, presiding; Galen Nordin, Faye Potrament and Dianne Rice, special music. Casket bearers will be Scott Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Matt Nelson, Mike Peterson, Tim Peterson, Joe Olsonawski, Tom Coffield, Steven Sjostrand and Steve McGlynn. Honorary casket bearers will be the American Legion Auxiliary. Austin Funeral Chapel.