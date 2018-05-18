Gator Clay Busters hold inaugural Gator Invite

submitted photo The Freeze trap shooting team finished third as a team at the inaugural Gator Invite held on May 13. Team members pictured include (L-R): Tyson Gustafson, Wyatt Bring, Easton Olson, Ethan Klegstad and Alex Nelson.
photo by Ryan Bergeron The Gator trap team poses for a group photo together with the plaque it won for finishing first as a team at the four-team inaugural Gator Invite at the Greenbush Trap Club on May 13.
photo by Ryan Bergeron Top three finishers in the boys’ division pose a group photo following the action from the inaugural Gator Invite at the Greenbush Trap Club this past weekend. They are (L-R): Caleb Tydlacka (third place finisher from BGMR), Easton Olson (first place finisher from the Freeze), and Andy Dostal (second place finisher from BGMR).
photo by Ryan Bergeron Freeze trap shooter Tyson Gustafson takes aim at a clay target while shooting a round of 25 alongside his teammates at the inaugural Gator Invite in Greenbush on May 13.