Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
The MN Fishing Opener was a success with strong numbers of walleyes and saugers caught. A jig and a frozen shiner was the ticket while anchored up. Lots of fish stacked in shallows. Lots of big girls mixed in with keeper walleyes and saugers. Anywhere from 10-20 feet holding fish. Water on the lake and river is about 2 feet low, pay attention if cruising shallows.Rainy River was on fire this weekend. Reports of 100 fish days. Anglers who remained mobile and searched for the fish were rewarded. Lots of big females caught. Jig and a frozen shiner being bounced off bottom working well. Sturgeon fishing closed May 16- June 30. Keep season opens again July 1 – Sep 30.Up at the NW Angle… Much like the south shore, anglers using a jig and a minnow along shore lines were catching walleyes of all sizes. The angle area is ice free. Some boats have already navigated from the south shore to NW Angle. A complete list of lodging, fishing packages, how to’s, and info for spring fishing are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.