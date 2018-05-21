Agnes Eleanor Johnson, 95

Agnes Eleanor Johnson, age 95, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Parkwood Assisted Living in Grand Forks, ND.

Agnes Ohnstad was born on December 21, 1922, in Petersburg ND, the daughter Andrew and Synneva (Berdal) Ohnstad. She grew up in the Petersburg, ND, area and attended country school north of Petersburg. She worked at the San Haven TB Center in Bottineau, ND. On October 30, 1944, she was married to Omer G. Johnson in Crookston, MN. They then moved to Fort Smith AR. She and Patty moved back to ND, while Omer served in WWII. Shortly after they started farming in the Dahlen area until 1957,when they moved to Helena, MT, where she worked for Western Life Ins. Co. They moved to Dahlen, ND in 1962 where she worked for the Michigan nursing home.

Agnes is survived by her daughter, Patty Hoge of Helena, MT; sons, Ken (Ardyce) Johnson of Grand Forks, ND; Arlan (Shirley) Johnson of Red Lake Falls, MN; and Gary (Nicole) Johnson of Bemidji, MN; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ida-Mae Ohnstad of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer; daughter, Karen; parents, Andrew and Synneva; brothers, Eric and Walter; sisters, Sally, Irene, and Mable; son-in-law, Gary Hoge; and daughter-in-law, Mary Murray Johnson.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Dahlen Lutheran Church in Dahlen, ND.

Visitation: 2 Hours Before Service

Interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery ~ Dahlen, ND

