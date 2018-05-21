AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND § 112.05 ORDINANCE CODE OF THE CITY OF BAUDETTE, COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS, STATE OF MINNESOTA, RELATING TO CONSUMPTION IN PUBLIC PLACES The City Council of the City of Baudette, County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota, does ordain as follows: SECTION I That the City of Baudette Ordinance § 112.05, be and hereby is amended as follows: § 112.05 CONSUMPTION IN PUBLIC PLACES It is unlawful for any person to consume, or possess in an unsealed container, any intoxicating liquor on any city park, street, public property or private parking lot to which the public has access, except on premises when and where permission has been specifically granted or licensed by the Council. The City Council may authorize a holder of a retail on-sale intoxicating liquor license issued by the City to dispense intoxicating liquor off premises at a community festival or event held within the City. The authorization shall specify the area in which the intoxicating liquor must be dispensed and consumed and shall not be issued unless the licensee demonstrates that it has liability insurance as specified by Minnesota Statutes § 340A.409 to cover the event and demonstrates that it will comply with all other requirements as the City Council may specify. The event perimeter shall be clearly marked during the event in a manner pre-approved by the City Council prior to authorization being granted. It shall be the licensee’s obligation to determine and provide the necessary number of exits for the event. Exemption for Timber Mill Park Campground, see Section II. SECTION II It is lawful, at the Timber Mill Park Campground, to consume, or possess in an unsealed container, intoxicating liquor. SECTION III This ordinance shall take effect and be in force after its passage and publication. Dated this 14th day of May 2018. Rick Rone, Mayor Tina Rennemo, City Clerk – Treasurer Publish May 23, 2018