PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT / PLANNING COMMISSION There will be a Lake of the Woods County Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission hearing on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the County Government Center in Baudette, Minnesota. The Board may also be conducting lot viewals on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, starting at approximately 4:30 p.m. The Board will consider the following request: Josh Lessman Lots 14, 15, and 16 of Wabanica Beaches in Section Twelve (12), Township One Hundred Sixty-One (161) North, Range (32) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID# 23.51.00.140 Melvin Mollberg Lot 8, Block 1, River Oaks Plat in Section One (1), Township One Hundred-Sixty-One (161) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID# 23.52.01.080 Sportsman’s Eagle A tract of land in Gov. Lot 8, Section One Ridge LLC (1), Township One Hundred Sixty-seven (167) North, Range Thirty-three (33) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID #06.01.44.021. Daniel Crompton That part of the South 500’ of the SE¼SW¼ lying westerly of Bostic Creek except that part lying within Block 3, of Walleye Retreat Plat in Section Twenty-one (21), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID# 19.21.34.071 Riverbank Marina Inc. A tract of land in Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID# 19.36.12.020 Ruth Brunkhorst Lot 3, Block 2, Boundary Commission Plat #1, Section Eight (8), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel ID# 14.53.02.030 Publish May 23, 2018