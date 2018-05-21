Thorvald Tommy Hanson, 94

Thorvald Tommy Ivan Hanson, 94, formerly of Strathcona, MN passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor at Greenbush, MN. Thorvald Tommy Ivan Hanson, 94, formerly of Strathcona, MN passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor at Greenbush, MN.

Thorvald Tommy Ivan Hanson was born at home in rural Strathcona on September 14, 1923, to Gerhardt and Tina (Nelson) Hanson. He attended a rural school in Strathcona through the 8th grade but left school during the Great Depression to begin working. He worked different jobs in construction, farming, ranching, grounds keeping and truck driving but eventually established and ran his own business, Hanson Gravel. Hanson Gravel was in operation until his retirement in 2008. Tommy supplemented his livelihood by raising farm animals, his favorite being beef cattle. He loved being outdoors, working with his animals and truck driving.

He was a lifelong resident of Strathcona and was involved with the community by participating in many ways. He helped with the snow machine races, performed in the community center music jams and Strathcona Days and was very active in his church, Grace Evangelical Free Church. He served in many roles at Grace including a long stint as the church chairman.

He married his sweetheart, Virginia Serfling on May 9, 1952, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Strathcona, Minnesota and they recently celebrated their 66thanniversary. They made their home in rural Strathcona where they welcomed two daughters, Susan in 1953 and Carolyn in 1957.

He loved to deer hunt in the fall, but Tommy’s favorite hobby was always playing music. He sang, played the autoharp and was very proficient at playing his harmonica. As a young man, he and his brother Melvin played together and even had their own radio program on Saturdays at KTRF in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and was the last survivor of his siblings. His siblings who preceded him in death were b rothers Elmer, Conrad, Alvin, Evan and Melvin and his sisters Melvina Hanson and Hilda Erickson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Combs.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Virginia, daughters Sue and husband Martin Johannessohn of Lengby, MN and Carolyn and husband Paul Combs of Prairie du Chien, WI. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tom and wife Esther Johannessohn, Rachel and husband Tim Moser, Sarah and husband Brett Goodman, Hannah Combs, Rebekah and husband, Abraham Christensen.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Jared, Elizabeth, Austin, Lydia, Hedesah and Evonell Johannessohn, and Madison, Dyllon and Dawson Moser, and Samuel Goodman and Alister Christensen.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, May 19 at 10 AM in Grace Evangelical Church of Strathcona. Pastor Curtis R. Johnson and Pastor Robert Ludwig officiated.

Music was provided by Gale Hanson, Vernon Lorenson & Pastor Ludwig. Pallbearers were Tom Johannessohn, Tim Moser, Abraham Christensen, Cory Perrington & Wayne, Cliffy & Gale Hanson.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.