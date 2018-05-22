ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID 2018 ASSESSMENT JOB NO.1 STREET &PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS S.P. 119-129-002 EAST GRAND FORKS,MINNESOTA

Sealed bids for the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, will be received by David Murphy, City Administrator at City Hall in the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota until 1:00 P.M. June 18, 2018 at which time and place they will be opened and read aloud. The bids will then be tabulated and considered at the next regular City Council meeting on June 19, 2018. The Information for Bids, Form of Contract, Form of Bid, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following: City of East Grand Forks Widseth Smith Nolting 600 Demers Avenue 1600 Central Ave. N.E. East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721 East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721 Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.wsn.us.com by clicking on Bidding Documents in the upper right hand corner or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #5716966 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from Cadd/Engineering Supply (CES). Please contact CES’s Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing, payment, and any questions. If you choose a paper copy you will get addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs The plan holder’s list and bid results will be posted on the Widseth Smith Nolting website, www.widsethsmithnolting.com The work to be done on this project “2018 Assessment Job No.1”, shall consist of the following estimated major items. 2,185 CU. YD. Common Excavation 494 SQ. YD. Concrete Pavement 6,440 SQ. FT. Sidewalk Removal 1,920 LIN. FT. Concrete Curb & Gutter 2,036 LIN. FT. Remove Curb & Gutter 45,996 SQ FT Sidewalk / Mutli-Use Trail 570 CU. YD. Aggregate Base 2 SYS – Pedestrian Crosswalk System 340 TONS Bituminous Pavement 1,817 LIN FT. Striping 410 SQ YD Concrete Driveway 851 SQ YD Concrete Median 2525 SQ YD Mill Bituminous Pavement 1.89 ACRES Turf Establishment The work on this project is required to be started within 10 days after the Notice to Proceed is given to the Contractor and such work is required to be completed by October 31, 2018. The bids will be awarded based upon the lowest, responsible and responsive bidder. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 2.8%Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. The project is to be paid for in cash. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Administrator and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, bid bond or cashier’s check, payable to the City Administrator in the sum of at least five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, such deposit or check or amount of Bidder’s Bond to be forfeited to the municipality in the event that the successful bidder shall fail to enter into a contract awarded to him in accordance with the terms of his bid. Bids shall be marked as to indicate: Name of Bidder: “Bid on 2018 Assessment Job No. 1” to be opened 1:00 P.M. June 18, 2018. The City of East Grand Forks reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 60 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof and to reject any bid, or bids, or all bids and to waive any irregularities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. By Order of the City Council David Murphy, City Administrator City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (May 23, 30 & June 6, 2018)