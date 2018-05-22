ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes-April 17, 2018 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Randy Bruer, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Kevin Ricke, Chris Mills, Rob Nudell, Shawn Yates, Evan Hanson , Mike Kolness , Lon Jorgensen, and Bill Walters. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock , Judd Fredstrom, and Becky Conati were also in attendance. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Bruer, seconded by Jorgensen to approve the March 20, 2018 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Walters to approve the agenda as modified adding the 18-19 ASEC Calendar as Action Item a. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Hanson to approve the March 2018 bill run totaling $29,708.60 including check numbers 42267-42336, the Financial Report ending March 311 2018 and Expenditure/R.evenue Report ending March 31, 2018. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones gave a district update and Aumock told members about a recent training many attended in regards to safer home visiting. Fredstrom added that MOE will be producing video modules for posting on their website for training special education teachers. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Walters to approve the 2018-2019 ASEC Calendar as presented. UC The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, May I st\ 2018 in East Grand Forks. Meeting adjourned at 10:20 a.m. Becky Conati, A dministrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (May 23, 2018)