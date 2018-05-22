Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Date: April 17, 2018 Review Bills: 6:30 P.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1. 0 Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll _x_ Mike Vasek(18) _ Sheila Beiswenger(18) _x_ Joel Ness(18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x _ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _ x Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz x Joshua Mailhot Guests: Tami Newhouse, Collette Ketchum, Cassandra Hyde, Cristin Hardy, Cameron Koenen, Danielle Andrist, Amy Conley 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: _Darryl_ Second: _Joel_ Approved 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3.1 Board Minutes (March 22, 2018) Motion: _Lance_ Second: _Josh_ Approved 4.0 Financial 5.0 Payable disbursement for (date) 3/27/18 through 4/17/18 in the amount of $ 69,521.59 Check# 51714 through 51800 Voids: None Credit Card amount$ 1,689.65 EFT$ 160,000 Motion: Lance Action Items Second _Darryl_ Approved 5.1 Memorandum of Understanding Rehiring/Retired Teacher Tabled 5.2 Voluntary Partial leave Agreement: Cristin Hardy Motion: _Josh_ Second _Lance_ Approved 5.3 Non-renewal of Band Teacher: Cameron Koenen Tabled 6.0 Consent Agenda 6.1 Teacher Contracts for SY19 (wait on band) 6.2 Coaching Assignments · 6.3 Purchase 100 Chromebooks grades 4-7 6.4 Summer Program 3 weeks in June, 3 weeks in July 6.5 Add 6th and 12th grade advisor to extra-cunicular schedule ($490) Motion: _Lance_ Second _Josh_ Approved 7. 0 Principal Reports 7.1 Student Activities 7.2 Graduation Update 8.0 Superintendent Report 8.1 Leadership Team Meeting (April 3) 8.2 Halstad Update monitor entry, 3 cameras installed, elementary door repaired 8.3 Teacher and Para Workshops April 27 (CPI), May 30 (Homeland Security, PCS) 8.4 Update Sport Coop meeting (April 11) 8.5 Staffing for SY19 8.6 Health Insurance (increased 25%) 8.7 MSBA SB Self Evaluation considering MSBA school culture/climate team 8.8 App: BARK (monitor student google accounts) 8.9 Daycare ( establish team to look into daycare/preschool) 9.0 Next Meeting: May 15 7:30 P.M. I 0.0 Adjournment 9:29 P.M. Motion: Joel, Second, Darryl, Approved. (May 23, 2018)