Proceedings/Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota Monday, april 23, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: Piche Black moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on April 9, 2018. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to adopt the following policies as presented: Policy #520 Student Surveys Policy #534 Unpaid Meal Charges Policy #601 School District Curriculum & Instruction Goals Policy #612.1 Development of Parent & Family Engagement Policy #620 Credit for Learning Policy #721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Services Policy #903 Visitors to School District Buildings & Sites Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the purchase of K-5 math curriculum from The Math Learning Center in the amount of $84,152.29, the intervention materials from The Math Learning Center in the amount of $2,458.86, and the personalized learning materials from Dreambox Learning in the amount of $63,200 for a five-year site license for New Heights and South Point. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to purchase Cisco Firepower at a cost of $117,394.54 and Cisco Threat Defense anti-malware annual subscription at a cost of $3,398.91 from Marco to upgrade the district’s technology infrastructure. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to schedule a special school board meeting for 5:30 p.m. on April 26, 2018, for the purpose of strategic planning. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to accept the following resignations and to thank everyone for their service to the school district: Bethany Bratlie, 6th grade teacher effective at the end of the 2017- 18 school year Jaime Donner, NH Paraprofessional effective April 26, 2018 Holly Messelt, Hockey Cheer Coach effective April 17, 2018 Holy Messelt, Football Cheer Coach after the 2018 football season Christy Clark, Co-Homecoming Advisor effective April 4, 2018 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire Madison Melby as a paraprofessional for 6.75 hours per day beginning April 24, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the April 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $14,565.83. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Boespflug moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Fraternal Order of Eagles New Heights Red Cat Audio System 2,734.00 Fraternal Order of Eagles CMS Wolf Ridge 1,000.00 Parent Donations After Prom/After Grad Parties 10.00 Fraternal Order of Eagles After Prom/After Grad Parties 600.00 EGF Police Association After Prom/After Grad Parties 100.00 Riverview Healthcare Association After Prom/After Grad Parties 50.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $4,494.00 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:50 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on May 14, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Cler Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota April 26, 2018 A special meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on April 26, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board members absent: None The Board of Education discussed the district’s Strategic Planning for the future. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:25 p.m. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (May 23, 2018)