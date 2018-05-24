Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

G reat fishing continues with good numbers of walleyes and saugers being caught from Rocky Point, Long Point, Zippel Bay, Pine Island, Knight Island and in the basin! A jig and a frozen shiner is the ticket while anchored up in 15-23 feet during the day. Some fish are sliding up into 10-13 feet for a evening bite. Lots of big girls over 28″ being caught. Water on the lake and river is still low, rain last week is helping to raise water levels.

Rainy River was pretty quiet this week with only a morning bite. Some big females making their way out to lake but a good population stays in the River year round. Jig and a frozen shiner being bounced off bottom. Sturgeon fishing closed May 16- June 30 . Sturgeon keep season opens again July 1 – Sep 30 . Up at the NW Angle… Good numbers of walleyes are being found in the shallows from 5-10 feet and slightly deeper in 17-23 feet. Walleyes were spawning on the lake this past week as water is colder than river. A complete list of l odging, f ishing packages, how to’s, and info for spring fishing are available at odging, fpackages, how to’s, and info for spring fishing are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com