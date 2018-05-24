Memorial Day services planned

Karlstad

The Karlstad area Memorial Day Service will be held at the Tri-County School Auditorium on Monday, May 28, 2018, at 9 a.m.

Jean Walker of Warren, Minn., will deliver the address.

Following the program at the school, will be the parade to the cemetery for the graveside prayer and decoration of the graves.

Immediately following the program, everyone is welcome to the Karlstad Community Center for rolls and coffee.

Lake Bronson/Halma

The Halma-Lake Bronson Olaf Locken American Legion Post # 315 will hold Memorial Day services on May 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Halma Community Center.

The address will be given by Joanie Krantz.

Following the service there will be a short military service at the gravesite of Tilden Spilde at Eidsvold Cemetery, followed by dinner served at the Halma Community Center.

Lancaster

The Lancaster American Legion Olof Bergquist Post 214 will hold its Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Riverview Memorial Gardens.

Shannon Hunstad will give the Memorial Day address.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Lancaster School Auditorium.

Hallock

The G. A. Leonrd Norberg American Legion Post No. 63 will present the Memorial Day program on Monday, May 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Kittson Central High School Auditorium.

Memorial Day Address will be given by Britt Slusar.

