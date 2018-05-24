Probate:Estate of Donald Leroy Dahl, Jr. NOTICE OF AND ORDER aka Donald Leroy Dahl FOR HEARING ON aka Donald L. Dahl aka Donald Dahl,

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-18-985 In Re: Estate of Donald Leroy Dahl, Jr. NOTICE OF AND ORDER aka Donald Leroy Dahl FOR HEARING ON aka Donald L. Dahl aka Donald Dahl, PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF Decedent. DESCENT Cindy Dahl has filed a Petition for Determination of Descen. It is Ordered that on June 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 816 Marin Ave., Crookston, Minnesota 56716, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petitions are proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: (X) Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: 5-23-18 /S/ Jeffrey S. Remick Judge of District Court Dated: 5-23-18 /S/ Kathy Narlock Court Administrator NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C. Gerard D. Neil MN# 0134879 418 3rd Street NW P.O. Box 477 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile:(218) 773-2355 e-mail:gerard@egflaw.com (May 30 & June 6, 2018)