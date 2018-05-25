Badger and GMR School Districts recognized as among best high schools in the state and nation

US News and World Report has recognized Greenbush Middle River High School and the Badger High School among the best high schools in the state of Minnesota as well as the United States in the prestigious 2018 US News and World Report annual ranking of high schools.

The US News and World Report released its 2018 report detailing the best high schools in the nation and the state on May 9.

According to US News and World Report, 576 High Schools in the state of Minnesota were evaluated. In Minnesota, 161 high schools were recognized as being the best in the state of Minnesota as well as the United States.

To determine which schools deserved designation as being one of the “Best” High Schools in the nation and our state, US News and World Report focused on the following 4 areas:

1) Did students perform better than expected in their state? Evaluation of reading and math results for students on state proficiency tests.

2) Did disadvantaged students (minorities and low-income) perform better than state average when comparing math and reading proficiency rates.

3) Student Graduation Rates meet or exceed a national standard.

4) Student are prepared for college-level coursework. Utilization of a “College Readiness Index” which is based on a school’s AP participation rate and how well students did on those tests.

The Badger School District as well as the Greenbush Middle River School District are very honored and proud to be recognized by the US News and World Report as one of the best high schools in our state and nation.

This recognition honors all of our students as well as all of the families, educators, support staff, administration and school board members that make up both the Badger School District and the Greenbush-Middle River School District.