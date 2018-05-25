Lancaster to graduate 15 on Friday

Lancaster School’s Ninety-Eighth Commencement will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The Class President is Madeline Olson; Vice-President is Gaige Martin; Secretary/Treasurer is Madlyn Anderson. Student Council Representatives are Jared Masloski and Katie Wilwant.

The class motto is “A ship is always safe at shore, but that is not what it’s built for.” -Albert Einstein

The class flower is a cream rose with gold berries. Class colors are black and gold.

The class of fifteen is includes eight honor students: Madlyn Anderson, Sawyer Billings, Jared Masloski, Madeline Olson, Sayde Peterson, Marcus Potrament, Reese Steen, and Austin Wallenberg

