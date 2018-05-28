Cecelia Olivia Vanyo, 88

Cecelia Olivia Vanyo, age 88, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND with her loving family by her side.

Cecelia Duquette was born on June 15, 1929, in Drayton, ND, the daughter of the late Ernest and Delina (Chounard) Duquette. She was raised in Drayton, ND, and attended country school. Afterwards, she moved to Grand Forks, ND, and worked at National-T and Senger’s Piggly Wiggly. While working in the fields at the Kovar farm she met Norbert Vanyo. They were engaged after their first date and were married on April 10, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. They made their home in rural Tabor and then Euclid before buying their first farm near Dorothy, MN, where they lived for the next 15 years. The family moved to California for 4 years and then to Crookston. Cecelia worked for the Red Owl and as an election judge before she and Norbert opened Dixie Cream Donuts and operated the business for 3 years. They then moved around for a time before finally settling in East Grand Forks, MN.

Cecelia is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Norbert Vanyo of East Grand Forks, MN; son, Chuck (Sharon) Vanyo of East Grand Forks, MN; daughters, Nancy (Larry) Martin of Grand Forks, ND, and Beverly (Jeff) Jamieson of Climax, MN; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Delina Duquette; brothers, Ed, Paul, and George Duquette; sisters, Elizabeth Duquette, Helen Bessette, Louise Duquette, Marian Mantos, and Delphine Theis; as well as several nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

Blessed be the memory of Cecelia Olivia Vanyo

