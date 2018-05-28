Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 proceedings monday, april 16, 2018 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday April 16, 2018 at 8:00 PM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 8:00 PM with the following members present: Toscha Larson, Molly Paulsrud, Julie Cakebread,, Brad Erickson, Beth Rarick, and Bryan Stortroen. Jon Carlson was not present Superintendent Bill Walters and K-12 Principal Art Meyer were also in attendance. Visitors: Kris Spaeth, Karen Thoreson, Greg Crowe, Andy Hall, Jacey Spaeth, Sasha Culp, Jodi Arends, Aubrey Moen and Dana Anderson. . Julie moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Molly moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the March 19, 2018 regular meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $27,843.55 be authorized by the following checks #49941 to #49959 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $42,007.98 for checks #49960 to check #50003 also be approved. There were no voided checks. Wire transfers of $63,997.24 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Beth moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Superintendent Walters reported on the following:Design for the addition is moving forward. Started MCA Testing, Prom is this coming Saturday Principal-Handout was given detailing Mr. Meyer’s report. . Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve Brad Erickson to present diplomas to the Class of 2018 at graduation on Saturday May 19th at 2:00 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the addition of a licensed K-12 Guidance Counselor Position Motion passed by unanimous vote. Molly moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract to share an agriculture teacher and FFA Sponsor with Fisher School District for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to disapprove the tuition agreement with Hillsboro Community Schools for the 2018-2019 school year Motion passed by unanimous vote Julie moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of John Erdahl K-12 Art Teacher at the end of the 2017-2018 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Molly moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the changes to the Master Agreement for the 2017-2019 school years as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote Member Julie Cakebread introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DISCONTINUING AND REDUCING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 592 adopted a resolution on February 26, 2018 directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions, and WHEREAS, said recommendations have been received and considered by the school board, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 592, as follows: That the following budget/financial considerations be approved: 1.) Polk County Collaborative funds. 2.) Extracurricular positions, transportation, supplies, and costs. 3.) Supplies and materials. 4.) Salaries and benefits for personnel 5.) Contracted services The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Bryan Stortroen and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: all members and the following voted against: none. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Beth moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 9:26pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday May 21, 2018 at 8:00 pm. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (May 30, 2018)