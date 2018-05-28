Dale Michael Kurowski, 59

Dale Michael Kurowski, age 59, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 21, 2018, at his home.

Dale was born on January 11, 1959, in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of the late Raymond Kurowski and Isabelle (Grembowski) (Kurowski) Sten. He was raised in Stephen, MN, and graduated from Stephen High School. Afterwards, he went to Moorhead State College and worked as a CNA at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN, until he became disabled due to mental illness. In his free time he loved to collect things he found of interest like coins and baseball cards.

Dale is survived by his brother, Eldon (Donna) Kurowski of Ankeny, IA; sisters, Peggy (John) Rieniets of West Fargo, ND, and Pam (Loren) Kuster of Reynolds, ND; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Clarence Sten; sister, Judy Kuster; brother-in-law, Ray Kuster; and niece, Michelle Kuster.

Blessed be the memory of Dale Michael Kurowski.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm ~ Friday, May 25, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave, NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Calvary Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota