Eugene “Red” “Gib” Gibbons, 92, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Eugene Gibbons was born May 25, 1925 in Grand Forks, ND the son of James and Minnie (Woods) Gibbons. He graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1945. He married Patricia McIsaac in Grand Forks, ND on July 30, 1950. They were lifelong residents of East Grand Forks, MN. He worked at Williams Brothers Pipeline for 39 years, retiring in 1988.

Eugene is survived by his wife of East Grand Forks, MN, 2 children, Linda (Jon) Cormican of Garden Grove, CA, Robert (Stacy) Gibbons of Modesto, CA, 1 granddaughter Alyssa (Richard) Eiseman, 2 great grandchildren, Abrielle and Stephanie Eiseman and 1 sister Dorothy Andrews of Colorado Springs, CO, He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Michael, Edward and Cliff Gibbons and 2 sisters, Elsie Johnson and Helen Ginder.

Visitation: 11:00 am – 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

