KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS May 1, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the April 17, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the April 9, 2018 Special County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Sheriff Steve Porter. Porter was seeking permission to hire a new dispatcher. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve hiring Brittany Kraska as a full time Jailer/Dispatcher at band and grade B23-4 Step 1 effective May 7, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,883.00 American Solutions For Business 3,148.22 C & M Ford Sales Inc 34,523.60 CDW Government 2,068.23 CHS Ag Services 3,527.64 Kittson County Environmental Service 16,933.00 MCCC M & I Lockbox 5,271.35 MN Dept of Employment & Economic Dev 3,462.69 Motorola Solutions Inc 4,074.50 Red River Valley Juvenile Center 5,394.00 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3680.00 Ottertail Power Company 2050.84 Kittson Soil & Water 140,545.85 MN Dept of Revenue 5,017.33 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,857.27 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,537.50 PERA 0156-00 24,352.81 United Valley Bank 35,994.64 123 Payments less than $2000 40,377.93 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $159.44 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for April. Committee Reports were given. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that after looking into the matter of charging a fee for splitting a parcel, there were questions about whether it could be done legally. Christensen had received different legal opinions on the issue and decided that the request would be dropped. County Administrator Christensen presented 2 Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) which would modify the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with Law Enforcement Labor Services. The first modified the pay band and grades of the Jailer/Dispatchers to bring the Agreement into line with the recent County Board action to increase the band and grade. The second changed language concerning the accrual of overtime for Jailer/Dispatchers. A recent inquiry into overtime in the department revealed that the language governing the Jailer/Dispatchers conflicts with requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the MOU modifying the current CBA with Law Enforcement Labor Services to reflect the change in band and grade for the Jailer/Dispatchers. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren which was seconded by Commissioner Gillie to approve the MOU modifying the current CBA with Law Enforcement Labor Services to reflect the language conflict. However, after discussion the County Board had some questions concerning liability for the language in the CBA. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to rescind the original motion on the second MOU and table the matter until the questions could be answered. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson reported some low lying roads were flooded, a log jam on Bridge 35502 had to be removed, drag line work has begun in gravel pit #29, and the pump on the crack sealing unit is being replaced due to failure. There will be a letting for the project on CSAH 22 on May 22. He also reported that after looking at the costs, there is no need to increase the rate the County charges for blading roads. Pursuant to published notice bids were received for Tied Projects SAP035-615-010/SAP035-627-005, resurfacing work on CSAH 15 and CSAH 27, and read as follows: Knife River Materials $1,173,609.62 R.J. Zavoral & Sons $1,210,402.15 Davidson Construction $1,336,938.24 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to accept the low bid from Knife River Materials for Tied Projects SAP035-615-010/SAP035-627-005 in the amount of $1,173,609.62. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the low quote of $66.803.70 from True North Steel for culverts for 2018. A quote for $88,934 was also received from Contech. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve advertising project SAP035-632-001. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a purchase of new election equipment from ES&S in the amount of $67,895. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a 3 year lease extension with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for space for driver’s license testing. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the changes to the Employee Handbook with one additional change to Section 14(B). A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve changing the band and grade, based on 3rd party evaluation, for Kelly Kukowski from B31-4 Step 8 to C41-4 Step 8 effective May 6, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve appointing Shirley Swenson as Deputy Registrar. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve changing the band and grade, based on 3rd party evaluation, for Shirley Swenson from B32-1 Step 7 to C41-1 Step 7 effective May 6, 2018. The County Board discussed a recent perpetual conservation easement near the Canadian border entered into with the Audubon Society. The recent Supreme Court ruling on the State Auditor’s legal battle and the State Auditor’s official press release were presented for information. A Public Utilities Commission Notice of Investigation into Frontier Communication’s service was presented for information The Board adjourned to May 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ____________________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST:__________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 28