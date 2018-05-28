Lowell A. Pederson, 80, passed away on May 5, 2018, at The Moments of Lakeville following prayers, songs, and the soft comforting words from his sister. We say goodbye to our brother, uncle, and friend, but find comfort knowing that he is reunited with his loved ones again. They have all been awaiting his arrival and we can only imagine the sweet reunion it must be. Lowell was born May 28, 1937 in Halma, MN, to Peder and “Lena” Pederson. He was baptized and confirmed at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma. He attended Halma School through eighth grade and graduated Karlstad High School in 1955. He continued his education at Moorhead State Teachers College in Agriculture Studies. Lowell served in the United States Army from 1960 -1962 and was decorated with Expert (rifle), Marksman (Carbine) and Good Conduct Medal. Lowell was recognized for 40 Years of Service in the Dairy Industry from the DFA (Dairy Farmers of America), carrying on his brother Daryl’s vision of Pederson Trucking in Lake Elmo, MN. “Keep on truckin’” Lowell’s motto…when it came to “Independent Milk Carriers,” Lowell not only did his job well, but could easily extend his day visiting with each dairy farmer. Lowell enjoyed BMW Motorcycle Rallies, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling from Mexico to Alaska. He always had time for ice cream, lefsa, and stories with his best buddy, Don Westling. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Peder and Lena Pederson; siblings: Elna Rockwell, Lois Peterson, Lela Spilde, Daryl Pederson and Gene Pederson; nephews: Kevin Rockwell and Mark Pederson; and significant other, Sandra Conroy. He is survived by sisters, Elaine Nordling and Gerda Hams; numerous nieces and nephews; along with the John Conroy Family. We want to thank Wealshire of Bloomington, The Moments of Lakeville, and the Fairview Hospice Program for the wonderful care they provided to Lowell during his final stages of his life. We are forever grateful for their compassion and support. A “Celebration of Life” Ceremony, honoring both Lowell and his sister Elna Rockwell will be held at Eidsvold Cemetery in Halma, MN, on June 2, 2018, at 1 p.m. Please join our family following the Eidsvold Ceremony at the Frog Pond in Halma.