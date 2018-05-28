Public Notice/Cellco Partnership Verzion Wireless

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 259-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is State Hwy 11, Karlstad, Kittson County, MN 56732, Lat: 48-34-16.54, Long: -96-34-11.22. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1067035. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Andrew Bray, a.bray@trileaf.com, 2550 South IH-35, Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78704, 512-519-9388.