Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 May 16, 2018 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… •We are proud of the junior class for putting on an awesome prom. They worked hard all year fundraising and put in many extra hours making props and decorating. All of the students were very well-behaved on prom night and had tons of fun. •We are proud of our five chicks that hatched starting on May 1st in Kindergarten! The kids (and staff) thoroughly enjoyed the experience. •We are proud of Denise Lund, for the 33 years of loyalty, commitment, reliability and dedication to the district. She will be greatly missed. •Four teams competed at the Area 1 Envirothon at Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge. Those teams included: Stephen Budziszewski, Colton Newell, Tucker Hanson, Beau Walz, Trey Taylor, Ethan Klegstad, Christian Boen, Stev-o Murray, Gunner Koland, Dylan Holter, Hailley Anderson, Hailey Barth, Jada Klegstad, Kylie Shetler, Manda Wollin, Sara Wollin, Sarah Budziszewski, Tucker Krantz, Beau Spilde, and Brita Swenson. These teams braved the cold and wind to show their knowledge in the categories of: Wildlife, Aquatics, Soils, Forestry, and Current Events. The team of Sara, Sarah, Tucker, Beau, and Brita brought home the Area 1 Championship and advanced to the State Envirothon at Shetek Lutheran Ministries near Lake Shetek State Park. This was the third Area 1 Championship for Sara, Sarah, and Brita. It was the second championship for Beau, and the first for Tucker. With this team advancing to state, this will be the 12th Tri-County team to advance to the State Envirothon in the last 13 years. •We are proud of the wonderful concert presented by the 6-12 Band and 7-12 choir this past Wednesday. The music was well put together and the students were focused and performed exceptionally. We have many, musically talented students at Tri-County! •What’s Happening? College Prep – Braided Essays and Puzzle Speeches – Braided Essays are four types of writing or more braided together in segments to make a whole paper. Puzzle Speeches are group speeches that revolve around a topic and individuals speak about different aspects of the topic. English 10 is studying The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, English 9 – The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet. English 11/12 – Quarter 4 – Read Tuesdays with Morrie and visited the nursing home. Wrote a paper on an influential adult addressing topics from the novel. Currently reading and studying The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens Member Murray moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Duray seconded to approve the minutes of the April 18, 2018 Regular Meeting. UC Member Koland moved, Member Swenson seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $50,054.31 $31,550.18 FOOD SERVICE 5,970.50 8,246.70 COMMUNITY SERVICE 22.22 379.00 DEBT REDEMPTION 57,500.00 57,500.00 TOTAL $113,547.03 $97,675.88 Visitors present were Heidi Hanson, Sean Spilde and Gretchen Baker. Member Burkel moved and Member Murray seconded to accept the retirement of Ms. Jolane Olson as Special Education Paraprofessional effective May 31, 2018. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Olson seconded to approve the following by consent: To place the following on summer leave of absence: Susan Budziszewski, Donald Carlson, Kayla Gonshorowski, Joyceln Englund, Melissa Lefrooth, Michael Lefrooth, Laurie Lofstrom, Amy Olson, Darcy Olson, Erica Reese, Heidi Spilde, Morgan Koland, Camille Wollin, Rachel Pearson, and Kristyne Duray. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Swenson seconded to involve the district in federal programs Title I and Title II. The Board of Education has authorized the Superintendent/Principal and or the Dean of Students to act as LEA Representatives in filing an application for funds as provided under Public Law 103-382 for the 2018-2019 school year. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Murray seconded to approve Heidi Hanson as part-time Dean of Students at a percentage less than 50% of her duty time, commencing with the 2018-19 School Year. UC Member Koland moved and Member Duray seconded to approve Gary Taylor as Activities Director per stipulations of the negotiated contract, commencing with the 2018-19 School Year. UC Member Murray moved and Member Sollund seconded to approve Megan Hanson as Business Manager and Payroll Specialist/HR Director effective July 1, 2018. UC Member Murray moved and Member Koland seconded to approve a new two year contract with the Support Staff with details in the Superintendent’s Office. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the revised contract for Superintendent Baron as negotiated for the 2018-19 School Year. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Senior Contracts; Grad Speakers & Program; MCA Testing Is Finished; State Mandated Civics Exam; Scheduling Complete For Next Year; OCHS Classes For Next Year; K-2 Field Day On May 25; Regional Special Olympics; Spring Sports; Art Show & Music Programs-May 8; Elementary Music Program-May 23; TRIO Report; Last Student Day-May 31; Teacher Workshop Day-June 1 Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Enrollment; Lowe’s Grant of $5,485; Legislative Update; Reductions/Positon Updates; Open House; Garage Sale/Bus Sale; VPK Update; Meetings In Lake Bronson, Halma, Strandquist & Karlstad; MLK Day 2019 Request NWRIC: Meeting will be next month. REGION I: Member Koland updated on staffing changes and server upgrade/expansion. Member Burkel moved, Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk­ ______________________. Next Meeting: June 20 at 6:30 p.m. – Tri-County School Staff Workroom 28