Wildfire threatens home, livestock Kittson

Fueled by high winds and dry grass, a wildfire burned over 1,200 acres north of Orleans and across the Canadian border last Tuesday, May 15.

The fire began in Clow Township, north of Orleans, and immediately threatened a homestead and livestock.

Lancaster Fire Chief Casey Faken said they got the page around noon on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, the fire was going strong. They knew it wouldn’t take long for the fire to travel to a home about half a mile from the fire, due to all the dry grass.

Twenty-foot flames were seen, as the fire crossed multiple roadways. “There was no stopping it,” Faken said. Normally, the fire department will back burn to help slow a fire, but with the high winds on Tuesday, it was too dangerous to back burn.

