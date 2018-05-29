John Frederick Rossborough, 86

Frederick Rossborough (86) passed away peacefully on Friday, May 25th, in Baudette, Minnesota. He was born in Rainy River, Ontario and was the only child of Frank and Hazel (Dowsett) Rossborough. John attended grades K-12 in Rainy River. As a youth, he spent summers on Cyclone Island on Lake of the Woods with his father. His senior year, he was awarded a memorial trophy recognizing his performance and influence as a hockey player and gentlemen who promoted the cause of sportsmanship. During this time, he skated with the Warroad Lakers and lettered in Curling.

After high school, John enrolled at Bemidji State Teachers College, and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He began his teaching career in Waubun, MN followed by a year at St. James Collegiate in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His summers were spent at Camp B’nai B’rith on Lake of the Woods where he served as Waterfront Director. In 1959, John met his future bride, Janet Cuddington, and they were married on February 20th, 1960.

In the Fall of 1960, John accepted a regional director position with the National Film Board of Canada. He traveled by train and bush plane to northern Manitoba and into the Arctic regions of the NW Territories.

In 1964, the family, now including 3-year-old son Bobby, moved to Warroad, MN. That same year, John purchased the Nite Hawk Club in Roosevelt from his long-time friend Art Norman. He worked from opening to close at the Hawk. He was especially proud of his Nite Hawk fast-pitch ball team. Due to the loyalty and abilities of his manager and staff, he was able to resume his teaching career as a sub in Warroad, Williams and Baudette. Later that year he accepted a full-time position at this alma mater in Rainy River, Ontario where he taught for the next 25 years. During that time, John served as the chief negotiator for the merger of the Fort Francis and Rainy River Boards of Education. He served on countless negotiating teams that encompassed schools in District 28, which covered Dryden, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Red Lake, Atikokan, Rainy River and Fort Francis. In 1988, John was recognized by the Secondary School Teacher’s Federation for his long-time service. He retired from teaching in 1989.

In 1970, the family, now including daughter Anne-Marie, moved to Baudette, MN. Over the next several years, John and Jan partnered with Keith and Rosie Ballard to build Ballross Lanes. They also formed a partnership with Jim and Gloria Bodahl to build Dana’s convenience store.

John wore many hats after his retirement. He was employed as a census taker, a gypsy moth trapper and a Meals for Wheels volunteer. He also managed the Baudette Flying Service during the summer months. John was a 50-year lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose where he served as Charitable Gaming Manager for 25 years. He enjoyed the camaraderie of many Moose bonspiels spanning several years. John was also a founding member of the Spooner Gold Card Club and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jan of Baudette, MN; son, Bob Rossborough of Hopkins, MN; daughter, Anne-Marie Rossborough of Baudette, MN; grandsons, Alec & Evan Dahl of Baudette, MN; grandsons, Ryan and Eric Rossborough of Golden Valley, MN; Brother in law, Bob (Verna) Cuddington of Erickson, Manitoba; Niece, Leah (Tim) Figol of Brandon, Manitoba; Nephew, Todd (Anne) Cuddington of Portage La Prairie, Manitoba; and great nieces Jules Figol, Freja and Sofia Cuddington. John was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Hazel Rossborough.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 4-6 PM at the Royal Order of Moose Lodge #742 in Baudette, MN. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com