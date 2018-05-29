Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings/May 8, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS MAY 8, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Ken Moorman, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Ditch 26, Sewer Project CSAH33, Bayview Access and Advertise/Interview and hire Assessor Appraiser. Remove closed session. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of April 24, 2018. WILLIAMS SENIOR CENTER-Williams Senior Center Secretary/Treasurer, Nancy Jewell, President Velma Lund and Vice- President, Ferrell Gillie met with the board requesting funds for the Williams Senior Center to help with purchasing food products. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to allocate $4,000 to the Williams Senior Center to help purchase food products, with funding from the con-con fund. The board thanked the Williams Senior Citizens Board for all that they have done for their senior community. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $7,459.48, Commissioners Warrants $2,391.80, Commissioners Warrants $1,677.68. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Fraud Prevention Investigation Plan pursuant to MN Stat 256.983,119B.02, subd 5 and 256.01, subd. 4(9), for maintaining, establishing and funding cost effective fraud prevention investigation program in counties, effective July 1, 2018 thru June 30,2019. SNOWMOBILE TRAILS-Big Traverse Snowmobile Trail-Gregg Hennum, representing the Drifters club met with the board and reviewed the 2017-2018 Snowmobile Trails Maintenance and Grooming for the Big Traverse Trail which includes Rainy River Trail, Wheelers Point to Warroad Trail and Wheelers Point to Oak Trail. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$69,487.74-Road & Bridge-$22,019.47-County Devlp. -$17,000.00- Joint Ditch- $2,745.00 -Solid Waste-$24,240.10-EDA-$1,155.05. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 5/08/2018 For Payment 5/11/2018 Vendor Name Amount American Solutions For Business 2,859.44 Auto Value Baudette 3,379.21 Baudette LOW Chamber Of Commerce 9,500.00 Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,432.00 Esri 20,000.00 Howard’s Oil Company 2,060.98 LOW County Auditor-Treasurer 14,810.26 LOW Highway Dept 6,755.00 M-R Sign Co, Inc 5,635.25 Mar-Kit Landfill 10,732.25 Marco Technologies LLC 21,976.49 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,575.00 TOTALFUNDS 4,000.00 Willie Walleye Fund 10,000.00 Woody’s Service 2,797.30 62 2000 Payments less than 16,134.18 Final Total: 136,647.36 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: April 25, 2018-$12,061.54, May 2, 2018-$78,334.22. HUMAN RESOURCE-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to advertise, interview and hire for Eligibility Worker at Grade 9, Step 1, $17.66 per hour, points 218. SHERIFF-County Sheriff, Gary Fish met with the board requesting authorization to change working hours from 30 hours per week to 40 hours per week for Emergency Management Director. The board requested an Organizational Chart of staff and scheduling hours. Squad Car Camera-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of a Camera for a squad car in the amount of up to $5,000. Jail Inspection-County Sheriff, Gary Fish informed the board that the Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety was not able to make this meeting but is trying to re-schedule for the May 22, 2018 meeting to discuss the Jail Inspection. HOUSING PROJECT-City of Baudette Mayor, Rick Rone and HRDC Housing Director Tim Flathers met with the board to discuss the EDA loan and County Contribution to the Housing Complex. Jerry Pirkl, John Dodds and Mark Chapman were at the meeting expressing concerns of the development. The board reviewed the total request of funds of $275,000, with $150,000 loan thru the Lake of the Woods EDA and $125,000 from the con-con funds. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman to contribute $150,000 to the EDA and defer the loan payment of $150,000 to the EDA for the construction of the Apartment Complex and a contribution of $125,000 from the con-con fund for the construction of the Apartment Complex. Vote carried as follows: Voting Yeh- Commissioner Nordlof, Moorman and Arnesen, Voting Against: Commissioner Hasbargen and Waibel. HUMAN RESOURCE-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to advertise, interview and hire an Assessor Appraiser at Grade 13, points 289, Salary $22.05 per hour. Assessor Trainee position at Grade 9, points 225, Salary $17.66 per hour. PUBLIC WORKS- Resolution The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following Resolution: RESOLUTION NO. 18-05-01, MnDOT Agreement No. 1031092, IT IS RESOLVED, that the Lake of the Woods County enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1031092 with the State of Minnesota, Department of Transportation for the following purposes: To provide for payment by the State to the County of the State’s share of the costs of the storm sewer construction and other associated construction to be performed upon, along and adjacent to Trunk Highway No. 172 from County Road 33 to Trail End Lane North West and on County Road 33 from 0.7 miles west of 38th Avenue NW to Trunk Highway No. 172 under State Aid Project No. 039-633-003 State Project No. 3904-25. IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman, Ed Arnesen and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson are authorized to execute the Agreement and any amendments to the Agreement. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 12:15 p.m. and reconvened at 1:15 p.m. as follows: LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for the boards’ consideration of approval. Grant and Savanna Slick are requesting to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with conditions. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following Findings of Facts: A Conditional Use Permit as required by Section 401-C of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, to allow Grant and Savanna Slick, the applicants to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental of an existing structure in a Rural Residential District (R2), with the following conditions: Septic compliance inspection, Apply for State and Federal ID Tax numbers and collect and pay lodging taxes and CUP terminates on sale or transfer of property. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following Findings of Fact. Project Proposal: A Conditional Use Permit for Michael Gamache, as required by Sections 902 and 401-C of the Lake of the Woods Zoning Ordinance, to allow the applicant to expand clay pad, stockpile earthen materials within the shoreland of Kelly Creek and rent storage containers and parking spaces. Location/Legal Description: The South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section Thirty-three (33), Township One Hundred Sixty-one (161) North, Range Thirty-one (31) with the following specific conditions of approval are as follows: Maintain 100’ buffer to Kelly Creek, Any area within the 100’ buffer needs to be sloped to a minimum of 4 to 1 and seeded with perennial grasses, Signage limited to on 8’x8’,Existing drainage must be maintained and No more than ten (10) rental storage containers allowed onsite at any given time. CLOSED SESSION-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 1:30 p.m. pursuant to MN Stat. 13D.05, Subd. (b)- Pending Litigation. Members present; Commissioners Arnesen, Moorman, Nordlof, Waibel and Hasbargen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund and County Attorney, James Austad. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 1:50 p.m. and open the regular meeting. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 1:51 p.m. Attest: May 22, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish May 30, 2018